Dot & Key Skincare onboards Shanaya Kapoor as brand ambassador

Dot & Key Skincare, a Kolkata-based beauty startup has announced its collaboration with Shanaya Kapoor. Shanaya, acclaimed for her fresh energy and dedication to wellness, embodies the ethos of Dot & Key.
As the first brand ambassador for Dot & Key, Shanaya brings a sense of novelty and excitement, bridging her upcoming star power with the brand's fruit-forward approach. The partnership signifies a union of elegance, efficacy, and innovation, resonating deeply with young millennials, the brand's target audience.
Commenting on her new role as brand ambassador, Kapoor said, "I am super excited to become the face of Dot & Key Skincare. Dot & Key's products have seamlessly integrated into my daily skincare routine. As someone who has always incorporated homemade fruit treatments into my skincare regime, Dot & Key's fruit-infused products have made my routine hassle-free and effective. I can't wait to share my skincare experience with all."
Suyash Saraf, Co-founder of Dot & Key, expressed his enthusiasm stating, "We are extremely happy to welcome Shanaya Kapoor to the Dot & Key Skincare family. Her energetic personality, coupled with her true passion for skincare and fruit-based beauty, perfectly syncs with our brand ethos."