DOT Media and WYN Studio partner to elevate digital content solutions

DOT Media, a digital agency, has announced a strategic partnership with WYN Studio, a creative content studio. The collaboration aims to accelerate innovation, scale business growth, and offer cutting-edge digital solutions to brands across industries.
The agency brings its expertise in performance-driven digital marketing, influencer campaigns, and audience engagement. The content studio, founded by media entrepreneur Souniya Khurana, has worked on branded content creation, with brands such as Amazon, Naukri.com, Binance, Unitus VC, Mamaearth, 1 Finance, Joy Skincare, Pearl Academy, and Chitkara University.
The partnership will leverage WYN Studio’s expertise in storytelling, brand podcasts, and digital content strategy alongside DOT Media’s strengths in digital marketing, influencer collaborations, and performance-driven campaigns. Together, they aim to deliver next-generation brand narratives that enhance engagement, retention, and market impact.
A key highlight of this collaboration is the integration of DOT Media’s talent roster of 150+ influencers with WYN Studio’s content expertise, creating an ecosystem for high-impact brand storytelling. This synergy will enable brands to tap into innovative content formats, influencer-led campaigns, and data-driven strategies that drive measurable results.
Commenting on the partnership, Shubham Singhal, Co-Founder & CEO of DOT Media, said, “We are excited to partner with WYN Studio to bring a new dimension to branded content and digital marketing in India. Their expertise in storytelling perfectly complements our data-driven marketing approach, allowing us to craft compelling brand experiences.”
Souniya Khurana, Founder of WYN Studio, added, “At WYN Studio, we believe in the transformative power of storytelling. Partnering with DOT Media allows us to scale our creative initiatives and provide brands with deeper audience connections through innovative content formats.”