DotMe appoints Sagar Nair as Strategic Advisor

DotMe, a Link-in-Bio and creator monetisation platform, has appointed media professional and entrepreneur Sagar Nair as its strategic advisor. The appointment follows the platform’s recent association with media personality Nikhil Chinapa.
Nair has worked across gaming, consumer technology and interactive media. He is the co-founder and former Chief Executive of the gaming community platform Qlan, and is currently the Head of Incubation and Initiatives at ChimeraVC, where he leads the gaming startup incubator LVL Zero.
Speaking about his appointment, Sagar Nair said, “The creator economy is scaling rapidly, but monetisation and ownership remain fragmented. DotMe brings simplicity and powerful data capabilities together under a single link, enabling creators and businesses to better understand their audience, validate their market value through real metrics, and truly own their growth.”
In his advisory role, Nair will work with the platform’s leadership on growth initiatives, product and monetization strategy, and partnerships.
Commenting on the appointment, Harsh Vijaykumar, co-founder, DotMe, said, “Sagar’s experience in building and scaling digital communities with a strong monetization lens makes him a valuable addition as we enter our next phase of growth. His understanding of creator-led ecosystems aligns closely with our vision of building creator-first infrastructure that delivers measurable outcomes.”