DoubleVerify invests in FirstPartyCapital to support ad tech startups

FirstPartyCapital (FPC), a venture capital firm focused on adtech, martech, and digital media, has received a strategic investment from DoubleVerify, a digital media measurement and analytics company. The investment aligns with FPC’s sector-focused approach to supporting adtech startups and reflects DoubleVerify’s interest in early-stage AI-driven companies.
"This investment from DV marks a major milestone for our fund, reflecting the progress we've made since our inception," said Rich Ashton, Managing Partner at FirstPartyCapital. "We're proud to play a role in the industry's evolution. With this capital injection, DoubleVerify becomes not only one of our largest investors but also a key partner to our portfolio companies as they scale. Partnering with one of the world’s leading technology companies is incredibly exciting for us and the entrepreneurs we support."
DoubleVerify has previously invested in adtech companies, including Scibids, which specialises in AI-driven campaign optimisation, and Rockerbox, a marketing attribution firm. The company has invested over $200 million in acquisitions aimed at strengthening the adtech ecosystem.
"At DoubleVerify, we believe that fostering innovation in the adtech ecosystem benefits the entire industry, driving better outcomes for advertisers, publishers, and consumers alike," said Doug Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer at DoubleVerify. "Our investment in FirstPartyCapital aligns with our commitment to supporting groundbreaking technologies that enhance performance, optimization, and AI-driven innovation. As the industry evolves, we will continue to explore strategic opportunities that push the boundaries of digital advertising and deliver measurable value."