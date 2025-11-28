DP World signs Abhishek Sharma as brand ambassador

DP World has signed Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma as a brand ambassador, adding him to a lineup that includes Sachin Tendulkar and golfer Tommy Fleetwood.
The announcement comes after a notable performance by Sharma at the 2025 DP World Asia Cup, where he scored 314 runs in seven innings, the most in a single T20I edition, and was named Player of the Tournament.
Under the long-term agreement, Sharma will be part of various brand and stakeholder activities, including media appearances and digital content.
Speaking of the association, Rizwan Soomar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa & India Subcontinent, DP World, said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhishek Sharma to the DP World family as our new brand ambassador, a stellar addition to our circle of sporting champions. At DP World, our brand purpose is to “Change What’s Possible”, a philosophy that Abhishek truly embodies. On the field, he represents talent, fearlessness, and joy in equal measure, redefining what it means to go beyond boundaries. As we look ahead to a season of exciting ICC tournaments, we look forward to cheering him on and wish him continued success on this remarkable journey.”
Abhishek Sharma commented, “I am thrilled to sign as a DP World brand ambassador. Cricket has given me everything, shaping who I am both on and off the pitch, so I know first-hand the impact that it can have. DP World is a company that is clearly committed to helping grow the sport, making it more accessible for more players, in more places across the globe. I look forward to being part of this journey, working together to grow the game for everyone.”
His first appearance for the brand took place at the Diwali with the Stars event during the inaugural DP World India Championship. The announcement was accompanied by a video showing Sharma receiving a personalised shirt with the involvement of Tendulkar and Fleetwood.
The brand said the signing adds to its growing involvement in cricket, which includes partnerships with the International Cricket Council, the DP World Asia Cup, the Delhi Capitals men’s and women’s teams, ILT20 and SA20.