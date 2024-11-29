DRA onboards Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

DRA has announced actor Rashmika Mandanna as its first-ever brand ambassador. The move comes in line with the company’s brand philosophy ‘Home of Pride’, which is set to fuel the next phase of growth. As part of the brand's ongoing transformation, it has launched a TV commercial (TVC) featuring Mandana that showcases the emotional connection people share with their homes. Apart from the TVC, it will be launching an integrated marketing campaign that includes print advertisements, digital promotions, multiplex and out-of-home (OOH) activations.
By roping in Mandanna, the company aims to increase its market share and strengthen its connect with customers, employees and partners. It will roll out its ‘Home of Pride’ campaign with Mandanna starting from November 29 2024. The 360-degree integrated campaign will have a balance of TV commercials across channels, print commercials, social media promotions, multiplexes and OOH activations.
Commenting on the occasion, Ranjeeth Rathod, Managing Director, DRA, said “We are thrilled to have Rashmika Mandanna join us as our national Brand Ambassador, embodying the essence of our renewed philosophy, ‘Home of Pride’. Rashmika's incredible rise from humble beginnings to becoming a self-made national star mirrors the spirit of perseverance, authenticity, and growth, much like DRA's journey of relentless passion and commitment to excellence. As a Brand Ambassador, Rashmika represents the very essence of what DRA stands for and together, we look forward to building not just homes, but lasting legacies for our customers.”
Sharing her views on the association, Rashmika Mandanna, said “I’m excited to join hands with DRA as their Brand Ambassador. As DRA embarks on their new journey, one that is filled with immense pride, I have no doubt that this journey will be one of great success, and I’m so excited to be a part of it. I’m also looking forward to seeing DRA expand its 'Home of Pride' philosophy and bring dreams of homeownership to even more aspiring buyers in the years to come”.
The TVC was directed by filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon, known for his storytelling, ensuring the films resonate with audiences on an emotional level. The entire brand architecture and concept behind the new philosophy were created by Blue Noodles.