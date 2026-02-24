Dream Sports announces Arpith Kanade as Head of Studio for Dream Cricket

Dream Sports has announced the appointment of Arpith Kanade as Head of Studio for Dream Cricket, as announced on Tuesday.
Kanade is expected to lead the studio’s strategy and oversee the expansion of Dream Cricket into international markets. The game has crossed 25 million users within a year of launch, as the brand said.
Kanade has more than a decade of experience in the gaming industry, with roles spanning product development, live operations and monetisation. Before joining Dream Cricket, he worked at Zynga, where he contributed to global franchises including FarmVille 2.
He was also a founding team member at 99Games, where he worked on titles across puzzle, time-management and social casino genres.
Commenting on his appointment, Arpith Kanade, Head of Studio, Dream Cricket, said, ““It’s an exciting time to join Dream Cricket as cricket and mobile gaming are evolving rapidly. With cricket’s deep cultural significance in India and its return to the global stage at the LA28 Olympics - highlighted during our hon’ble PM’s interaction with our team and game at WAVES 2025 - there’s a clear opportunity and mandate to make Dream Cricket a shining example of Make in India for the world. I look forward to working with the team to make Dream Cricket the world’s biggest and best cricket game.”