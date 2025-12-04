Dream11 shifts from gaming to second-screen entertainment sports platform

Dream11 has shifted its focus from gaming to a global second-screen sports entertainment platform aimed at enhancing how fans engage with live events.
The company, in a statement, said the revamped platform will offer creator-led live match watch-alongs, interactive reaction and banter features, and free-to-play fantasy sports. These features are intended to complement live broadcasts and deepen fan participation.
Speaking about the platform shift, Harsh Jain, Co-founder and CEO, Dream11 and Dream Sports, said, “No sports fan should ever watch a match alone. Now, our 250 million users can take their sports engagement to the next level with watch-alongs that enable sports creators and fans to share their raw and unfiltered emotions before, during and after every match. We want to give all sports fans an opportunity to be heard and seen by millions of others. And this time, we are making it from India, for the whole world.”
Earlier, amid the RMG ban, companies had shifted their strategies. Dream11 started selling FanCode (sports streaming), Dream Game Studios (casual IP), and DreamSetGo (sports tourism). MPL pushed free-to-play formats, while PokerBaazi explored overseas markets. Zupee doubled down on casual games like Ludo and Snakes & Ladders, and WinZO was launched in the US.