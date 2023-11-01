DS Group appoints Atom Network as its creative partner for its dairy business

The Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) announced Atom Network as the creative partner for its dairy business, today. DS Group will enter a phase in the dairy industry with its brands, Ksheer and Ovino and the mandate includes creative duties for these brands, focusing on ideas and experiences that will accelerate its position in the market. Atom was awarded the business after a competitive pitch process.
The current product line-up under the Ksheer brand includes an array of offerings such as Cow and desi Ghee, Fresh Milk, Chaach, Masala Chaach, Dahi, Paneer, Sweets, Flavoured milk, Dairy Whitener, and Sweet Lassi.
Welcoming the new agency on board, Rajeev Jain, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing at DS Group said, “It is an exciting time for the Dairy business and we seek to take the Ksheer and Ovino brands to the next level with breakthrough storytelling and creativity that will resonate with the consumers. Atom Network addressed the objective with its strategy and creativity, pairing an industry outlook with local cultural relevance, which is critical to our markets. We are excited to begin working together.”
Abhik Santara, CEO of Atom Network expressed, “We are happy to work with the DS Group and it’s a great opportunity for us to do some clutter-breaking work for Ksheer and Ovino and we hope to fully utilize our credentials on FMCG brands to create sustained brand equity for both the brands.”