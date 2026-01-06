Dubstep signs Abhay Deol as its brand ambassador

Dubstep has announced the appointment of actor Abhay Deol as its brand ambassador.
It is a consumer technology brand under the Nu Republic universe and sells products such as wireless earbuds, speakers, headphones, power banks, chargers and mobile accessories.
Deol, who is also a music enthusiast and DJ, said his association with the brand was driven by shared values.
Speaking of the collaboration, Abhay Deol said, “What I like about Dubstep is its sense of freedom. It’s playful, bold, and doesn’t try to fit into a mould. It lets you be who you are, without overthinking. That’s something I connect with deeply. Dubstep is tech with personality - and that makes it real.”
Commenting on the association, Ujjwal Sarin, founder of Nu Republic Universe, which includes brands such as Nu Republic, Triphop and Dubstep, said, “Dubstep was built on the idea that technology should be fun, accessible, and part of everyday life. Over the last two years, the brand has seen tremendous momentum and has become one of the fastest-growing names in fast-fashion consumer tech. While Dubstep is part of the Nu Republic universe, it has its own distinct voice and purpose. Abhay represents that spirit perfectly - authentic, independent, and effortlessly cool.”
The brand said the association with Deol comes as it aims to expand its presence across retail and online platforms and strengthen its engagement with younger consumers.