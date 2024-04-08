Dulux appoints Yash as its brand ambassador

AkzoNobel India, the company and maker of Dulux paints appointed Yash as the new brand ambassador for its Dulux Weathershield exterior emulsions in India. With Yash on board, the brand aims to strengthen the association of its flagship Dulux Weathershield exterior emulsions with Indian consumers.
Rajiv Rajgopal, Chairman and Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India said, “We’re thrilled to welcome the Rocking Star Yash to our family. He perfectly embodies the Dulux Weathershield spirit of unmatched performance and originality that stems from confidence in innovation. A true superstar, Yash has earned the love of millions of fans across India, much like our iconic Dulux Weathershield exterior emulsions.”
Yash said, “Every role brings with it the potential to inspire, captivate, and entertain. My greatest power lies in getting to live up to the expectations of the audience. Much like Dulux Weathershield exterior emulsions, I believe in channelling that power and adding colours to the lives of many while staying true to my values. I am happy to bring alive the Dulux Weathershield ‘It’s Colourful. It’s a Powerful’ story. When life isn’t lived monochrome, why should our homes be?”
Sharing business insights, Rohit Totla, Marketing and Sales Unit Director - Paints, Akzo Nobel India said, “For over 25 years, DuluxWeathershield is synonymous with pioneering technologies for home exteriors. Exterior emulsions being one of the largest contributors to AkzoNobel’s decorative paint business in India, we aim to turbocharge our consumer connect with the power of Yash, in sync with the expansion of our brand footprint.”
Sharing insights into the “It’s Colourful. It’s Powerful” narrative, Vandana Krishnia, Marketing Director, Decorative Paints – South Asia, AkzoNobel added, “Be the festivals, celebrations, century-old identity of cities such as the Blue City, our homes or our lives – colours are deeply engrained in India’s and every Indian’s sense of identity. While Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx’s powerful credentials are given, this campaign is about celebrating India’s love of colour and who better to highlight this than Yash.”
The brand has released a campaign featuring Yash titled -- 'It’s Colourful. It’s Powerful', crafted by Mullen Lintas Delhi.
Ram Cobain, Chief Creative Officer, Mullen Lintas said “Only the seriously colourful and the nonchalantly powerful can stand up to the toughest of weather conditions with sass. A ‘larger-than-life’ claim needs a larger-than-life brand ambassador to bring it to life. And of course, a no-holds-barred full-bodied demo film that paints an epic tableau. Sun, dust and rain – you’ve got nothing on Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx. Kudos to Yash and director Manoj Pillai (Thinkpot Films) for being the perfect partners to tell our story so cinematically.”