Dun & Bradstreet India announces Almas Khan as Head of Marketing and CSR

Dun & Bradstreet India has appointed Almas Khan as its new Head of Marketing and CSR. The company said she will lead brand strategy, customer engagement and corporate social responsibility campaigns.
Khan brings more than two decades of experience in brand building and integrated marketing. Before joining his new company, she served as Head of Marketing at CRIF, overseeing marketing for its India businesses and supporting initiatives in the Middle East. She previously worked at ICICI Bank, where she handled marketing for digital channels, and earlier held roles at Western Union and Reliance Life.
Commenting on the appointment, Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO - India, Dun & Bradstreet, said, “We are delighted to welcome Almas Khan to the Dun & Bradstreet India leadership team. Her extensive experience and innovative approach to marketing will help us strengthen our brand and deepen engagement with our clients. As we continue to evolve in a dynamic market, Almas’s leadership will be instrumental in driving impactful strategies that enhance brand visibility, foster customer trust, and deliver measurable business growth.”
Speaking about her new role, Almas Khan said, “I’m inspired to be part of D&B’s legacy of trust and innovation. As we embrace the transformative power of AI and data-driven insights, I look forward to strengthening the brand and collaborating with the team to make D&B a true partner in powering India’s economic momentum at this defining moment of growth.”