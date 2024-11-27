DViO Digital bags digital mandate for MATTER

DViO Digital has been awarded the digital mandate for MATTER, an EV technology and energy storage company. Founded in 2019, it is known for its focus on developing electric mobility solutions, including the launch of AERA, India’s first geared electric motorbike.
With this partnership, DViO Digital will lead the EV company's digital strategy, fueling brand awareness and business growth across digital platforms. The mandate includes a full range of services, social media strategy, content creation, performance marketing, and customer engagement initiatives.
Arun Pratap Singh, Group CXO of Operations & Founder at MATTER, shared his vision for the collaboration: "MATTER was born out of a mission to drive sustainable progress through technology-driven mobility solutions. DViO’s expertise in digital engagement and storytelling is a powerful asset in sharing this vision with a wider audience, helping to mainstream electric mobility. We are excited to work closely with the DViO team to inspire consumers and stakeholders with our dedication to a cleaner, sustainable world."
Sowmya Iyer, Founder & CEO of DViO, added, “As India embraces sustainable, tech-driven mobility, MATTER’s revolutionary approach must reach people who value sustainability and smart transportation. At DViO, we are thrilled to contribute to building MATTER as one of India’s most sought-after lifestyle brands, leveraging digital technology and media to showcase MATTER's cutting-edge innovations, Together, we aim to spark a movement that accelerates clean mobility adoption across India and beyond.”