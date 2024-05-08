DViO launches operations in Bengaluru

DViO, an independent full-stack growth marketing company has today announced the launch of its Bengaluru operations. This office marks DViO’s third office in India and sixth globally which includes Doha, UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Situated in the heart of Bangalore's tech hub, the new office is located in the world-class tech park – Qube by SSG in Bellandur Ring Road. This prime location places DViO in close proximity to some of the largest consulting, entertainment and eCommerce companies providing an opportunity for synergistic partnerships and growth.
The Bangalore office will serve as a hub for the agency's innovative digital marketing solutions, catering to the diverse needs of startups and established enterprises alike. DViO is set to grow its team in Bengaluru, and will thus attract talent from Bengaluru's thriving creative, tech, data and media community.
Sowmya Iyer, Founder and CEO of DViO, said, "We are thrilled to inaugurate our new office in Bengaluru, a city renowned for its vibrant tech ecosystem. This strategic move not only strengthens our presence in India but also reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting and empowering tech startups. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and resources to drive innovation and success for our clients in this dynamic market."