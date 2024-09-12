Dyson announces Badshah as ambassador for OnTrac headphones

Dyson has announced Badshah as Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador for India. This collaboration commences with the launch of the brand’s first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones.
Known for his music that fuses traditional and contemporary styles, Badshah has worked with international industry artists such as J Balvin, Tainy, Sean Paul, Major Lazer, Diplo, Tiesto. This has solidified his presence in the music landscape.
Ankit Jain, Managing Director, Dyson India said, “Dyson has huge ambitions to disrupt both the audio category and industry – evidenced by the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones, unveiled earlier this year. These headphones deliver exceptional sound quality through a high-performance design, underpinned by over 30 years of aero-acoustic research. To celebrate the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones launch across India, it is our great pleasure to announce our first Dyson OnTrac™ headphones Ambassador, Badshah. Known to many across the country, Badshah is an industry icon, known for both his unique blend of music, high fashion and appreciation of high-performing technology. We are delighted to welcome Badshah into the Dyson family.”
India’s Dyson headphones Ambassador Badshah said, "Music is my life, and I believe in the power of exceptional sound. Dyson's commitment to pushing boundaries fits perfectly with my own artistic approach. Their products are not only technologically advanced but also visually appealing, which perfectly aligns with my aesthetics and vision."
In addition to the Dyson OnTrac headphones, there will be a line-up of three other new Dyson technologies that are planned across categories for a phased release starting this festive season.