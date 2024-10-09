Dyson announces Raye as global ambassador

Dyson, the global technology company, announced British singer-songwriter Raye as its Global Ambassador. This collaboration highlights Raye’s artistry and showcases how Dyson audio technology helps the creative process.
The company also released a campaign video, where she demonstrates how the Dyson headphones enable her to focus, experiment, and bring a melody to life.
Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer, says, "We are delighted to continue to work with Raye, welcoming her as our Global Ambassador. Her inspired approach to creating music and creativity aligns perfectly with Dyson’s drive for innovation and pushing boundaries. The Dyson OnTrac™ headphones embody our commitment to delivering industry-leading audio technology that empowers artists like Raye to flourish.”
Raye said, “Musicians work tirelessly to create a very specific vision. From the frequency level, volume, timbre and texture, every single detail of a musical composition matters, to get to a place where you're happy to hand it out to the world. When I listen to music, I want to hear it in the most beautiful way. As an artist, I want people to listen to exactly what I signed off on, and to experience my music as I envisioned it to be heard when I recorded it in the studio. I absolutely love music. Put simply, I love good quality sound, and the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones offer that.”