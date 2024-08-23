EaseMyTrip ropes in Jacqueline Fernandez as brand ambassador

EaseMyTrip.com has roped in Jacqueline Fernandez as its brand ambassador. This strategic partnership is part of a long-term strategy to boost EaseMyTrip's brand presence and attract new customers and Bollywood fans. The actress’s large number of fans and followers would enhance EaseMyTrip's brand image.
The long-term partnership aims to inspire travellers across the country by promoting irresistible travel deals and unique experiences through a series of campaigns featuring the actress. Through this partnership, EaseMyTrip will gain the visibility of Jacqeline’s 70.5 million Instagram followers and millions of other fans across the country.
Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “We are excited to be associated with Jacqueline Fernandez. Her vibrant personality and passion for travelling, match perfectly with our brand ethos. With her on board, we aim to connect with a broader audience and encourage them to explore the world with confidence. This partnership is the beginning of an exciting chapter, and we are looking forward to a productive journey ahead.”
Sharing her excitement about the partnership with EaseMyTrip, Jacqueline Fernandez said, “Both personally and professionally, travelling has always been a huge part of my life. I’m delighted to be associated with EaseMyTrip, a brand that pledges to make travel easier, more accessible, and memorable for everyone. I am looking forward to working closely with EaseMyTrip.”
As the new face of EaseMyTrip, Jacqueline will be featured in a series of television commercials and marketing campaigns that will highlight the brand's offerings.