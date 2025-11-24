EaseMyTrip appoints Manmeet Ahluwalia as Chief Marketing Officer

EaseMyTrip has announced the appointment of Manmeet Ahluwalia as its Chief Marketing Officer, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Ahluwalia is expected to lead the company’s marketing strategy in India and select international markets.
Ahluwalia has more than two decades of experience in the travel sector, having worked with Expedia, Thomas Cook, Yatra and the Singapore Tourism Board. He has previously led campaigns such as Daddy of Travel, What a Pleasant Surprise and Travel Like a Champion, the last tied to Expedia’s partnership with the UEFA Champions League. His work spans performance marketing, content strategy and MarTech integration across APAC, EMEA and North America.
Speaking on his appointment as the CMO, Manmeet Ahluwalia said, “My mandate at EaseMyTrip is clear: to elevate the brand while reinforcing our commitment to customer-first innovation and seamless travel experiences. This vision directly aligns with my belief that marketing must forge meaningful connections. I am focused on leading the team to solidify our market position, explore impactful avenues for engagement, and deliver strategic growth that resonates deeply with travellers across India and beyond.”
The company said Ahluwalia’s appointment is expected to strengthen its marketing efforts and support the company’s next phase of growth.