EBG Group expands into films & advertising with Button Creative integration

EBG Group has expanded its creative businesses with the launch of a new subsidiary, EBG Films, and the integration of Button Creative. The move marks the group’s entry into film, advertising and content production through a joint venture with Button Creative.
As per the arrangement, Button Creative will lead advertising films and branded content efforts, while EBG Films will focus on feature films and other long-form projects. EBG Shows, another group unit, will handle podcast initiatives.
Speaking on the partnership, Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO, EBG Group, said, “Under this new partnership, Button Creative will lead the Group’s ad films engine, while EBG Films will focus on feature films, biopics, mythology-driven originals, and EBG Shows will advance the Group’s mindful podcast initiatives. Further, EBG Films will allocate Rs 50 crores annually to support content creators by funding films with budgets ranging from RS 1 crore to Rs 5 crores. We have already produced one project, and more details will be revealed soon.”
The upcoming projects include collaborations in feature films and animation, and work on biographical and mythology-based stories. It is also planning partnerships with production companies and individual producers on select titles.
Shafique Shad Fakih, Co-Founder, Button Creative, highlighted how the collaboration addresses long-standing challenges in advertising by unlocking insights from over 25 EBG brands. He said, “While many traditional agencies are contracting, this partnership balances Button Creative’s instinct with EBG’s discipline and brand portfolio, allowing both teams to focus on ideas that genuinely move the needle.”
Meanwhile, Rohit Prakash, Co-Founder, Button Creative, commented that the backing of EBG Group provides creative liberation by reducing approval bottlenecks and enabling teams to focus on impactful storytelling. He observed that constructive client feedback on work for brands such as Carlton Wellness, featuring Mrunal Thakur, fosters a collaborative environment where creativity can flourish.
Akanscha Ravindra Srivastava, COO and Co-Founder, Button Creative, emphasised that the strategic partnership empowers Button Creative’s clients and enhances in-house studio capabilities, while deeply integrating creative execution with EBG Group’s broader brand ecosystem and culture.
Hari Kiran, Co-Founder and COO, EBG Group, said, “In addition to film ventures, EBG Group is pursuing brand partnerships and marketing initiatives by creating branded content for Carlton Wellness and Acer Electric, while enhancing public engagement and visibility. Sustainability and social responsibility remain central to the Group’s mission. EBG Films will also launch a podcast series on underdog founders, sharing stories of entrepreneurial resilience to inspire the next generation of creators.”