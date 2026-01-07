EBG Group ropes in Mrunal Thakur as brand ambassador for Carlton Wellness

EBG Group has appointed actor Mrunal Thakur as brand ambassador for Carlton Wellness, one of its wellness-hospitality ventures.
The association will take effect from the 2025-26 financial year. Under the partnership, Thakur will feature in the brand films, digital campaigns, experiential initiatives and property launches, which will be rolled out in phases across India.
Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Irfan Khan, Chairman & Founder, EBG Group, said, “Mrunal Thakur was chosen for her authentic alignment with wellness, balance, and mindful living. Known for her modern grace, discipline, emotional strength, and understated luxury, she embodies values that closely mirror Carlton Wellness’s philosophy of holistic, preventive, and longevity-focused wellbeing. This partnership aims to position Carlton as an aspirational yet credible wellness brand for the modern Indian consumer.”
He added, “Carlton is built on the idea of conscious luxury and long-term wellbeing. Mrunal reflects the calm confidence, balance, and authenticity that our brand stands for. This association reinforces our commitment to building a meaningful and scalable wellness ecosystem in India.”
Speaking on the partnership, Mrunal Thakur said, “Wellness is deeply personal to me. Carlton’s approach goes beyond luxury; it focuses on balance, healing, and inner wellbeing. I’m excited to associate with a brand that encourages people to slow down, reconnect with themselves, and prioritise holistic health.”
EBG-Carlton platform is projecting revenues of Rs 80-120 crore in FY 2025-26, rising to Rs 180-250 crore in FY 2026–27, driven by spa operations, memberships, retreats, resorts and licensing arrangements.