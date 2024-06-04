Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance rebrands; unveils new logo

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has rebranded to 'Edelweiss Life Insurance' underlining its focus on innovation, simplicity, and a new-age approach to insurance.
This transformation undertaken over last 4 years reflects in the refreshed logo with the company retaining its brand positioning of ‘zindagi unlimited.’
Sumit Rai, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Life Insurance said, “The industry has transformed over last 3-4 years, steered by customers’ expectations from their preferred insurer in the digital era. Customers want a greater degree of trust, transparency, simplicity, innovative offerings, and ease of access. Guided by these values, we have strategically strengthened our ecosystem to elevate customer and distributor experience. We felt it was the right time for our brand to also embrace these values. We will uphold the promises made to our customers and stay committed to protecting their dreams and aspirations going forward.”
“This is an important step in our business journey, one that will enhance our competitiveness in the marketplace. In case of any queries, we are available to assist our customers and partners,” Rai added.