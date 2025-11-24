Editors Guild of India names Sanjay Kapoor as President

The Editors Guild of India has appointed its new leadership, with Sanjay Kapoor elected president, Raghavan Srinivasan named general secretary and Teresa Rehman taking over as treasurer. All three positions were filled unopposed, as no alternative nominations were submitted.
Reposting a LinkedIn post Kapoor wrote, "Thank you, Anil, for posting on LinkedIn my appointment as the President of the Editors Guild of India after sailing through unopposed in the election."
The guild’s election committee, led by convener Rajdeep Sardesai and member Vijay Naik, confirmed the panel during its annual general body meeting. The newly appointed office-bearers assume their roles as the media industry faces ongoing scrutiny, regulatory debates and a fast-changing news landscape.
The transition marks the start of the guild’s next term, with the three editors set to oversee its activities and representation.