Efficacy Worldwide initiates leadership transition across India business

Efficacy Worldwide, an advertising and marketing agency, announced its leadership transition with the appointment of Somnath Sarkarr as National Investment Director, Prajesh Dutta as National Director - Strategy & Innovation and Raj Choudhary as Business Head for South.
Speaking about the appointments, Sapna Sharma, Co-Founder, Efficacy Worldwide, said, "We are at a pivotal point in our journey and these three key senior appointments underscore our commitment to strengthening leadership and scaling operations across India. With a cumulative experience spanning over half a century, Somnath, Prajesh and Raj will help us forge ahead with creativity, efficiency, and market impact.”
In his new role, Sarkarr is expected to manage an integrated portfolio of digital (programmatic, search, video) and traditional media investments, driving strategic media buying across platforms. He would also be overseeing cross-channel media investments, blending digital innovation with traditional scale and lead negotiations and strategic partnerships to maximise value and buying power. Somnath started his career with Madison World and over the last two decades has had stints with Vivaki Exchange and Lodestar UM. His last stint was with Initiative, where he spent nine years and his last role was as Vice President of Investment.
Dutta, with more than two decades of experience, in his role, he will be in charge of driving strategy, empowering teams and optimising P&L. He has prior stints with Madison World, Wavemaker, m/Six, Maxus and GroupM.
Choudhary, with over a decade of experience in content marketing and branding, he joins Efficacy Worldwide from History TV18, where he was the Regional Head and based in Bengaluru. He started his career with Zee Media and has held roles at Indian Express, Warner Media, Network18, Sony Pictures and Network India.