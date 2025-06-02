Eggfirst names Gayatri Gogate as Chief Operating Officer

Eggfirst has appointed Gayatri Gogate as chief operating officer. Gogate brings over 20 years of experience across advertising, retail, and marketing, and has held leadership roles at companies including Leo Burnett, TBWA, McDonald’s India, and Nykaa. She also co-founded the FMCG brand Spice Story.
In her new role, Gogate will be responsible for overseeing operations, managing client relationships, and supporting organisational restructuring initiatives.
Ravi Banka, Founder & CEO of Eggfirst, said, "We’re thrilled to welcome Gayatri to the Eggfirst family. Her wealth of experience across brand building, team leadership, and entrepreneurship makes her a perfect fit for this role. We look forward to her playing a pivotal role in sharpening our operations and accelerating our journey."
Commenting on her appointment, Gayatri Gogate said, "I’m excited to join a team that is passionate, purpose-driven, and deeply committed to delivering impact. Eggfirst has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to building on that with fresh momentum, operational clarity, and a culture of partnership and performance."
With this appointment, Eggfirst reaffirms its commitment to strengthening leadership and delivering value-driven, insight-led solutions to brands across India.