Elan Group ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

Gurugram-based Elan Group has announced Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. Known for its presence in the ultra-luxury real estate segment, the collaboration marks a step in the group’s efforts to strengthen its brand identity.
Elan Group, led by Rakesh Kapoor, Ravish Kapoor, and Akash Kapoor, is known for its work in the ultra-luxury real estate sector. The group has a portfolio of 15 projects, including residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. Its projects range from high-end residences to modern malls, contributing to the region's evolving skyline.
Khan expressed: “I’ve always believed that greatness is achieved by those who dare to push boundaries. ‘Elan Group ‘embodies that fearless spirit, and I’m delighted to be part of this association.”
Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group Expressed: “I am beyond honoured to welcome Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, to the ‘Elan’ family. At Elan Group, we don’t just build projects, we create icons. Shah Rukh Khan is more than just a Super Star, he is phenomenal. His larger-than-life presence, influence, and relentless pursuit of perfection align seamlessly with Elan’s philosophy and the ‘Elan’ Brand.”