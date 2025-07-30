Emami launches new corporate brand identity to mark 50 years

Emami has introduced a refreshed corporate brand identity as it marks 50 years since its founding. The update reflects both the company’s legacy and its focus on evolving with changing consumer expectations.
The new identity retains visual elements from the earlier design to maintain continuity. While the previous elliptical symbol has been reimagined as a sphere, the shift is meant to represent Emami’s global growth and readiness for the future. A redesigned, stylised ‘e’ forms the centerpiece of the logo, symbolising innovation and continuous growth.
The company's original colour palette has been preserved, though updated with a more modern aesthetic. A refined typeface is also part of the redesign, intended to convey clarity and adaptability across Emami's various business units. Each division will adopt a distinct visual identity based on the new design language.
Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Emami Limited, said, "Our rebranding marks a pivotal step in Emami's evolution." He further added, "Our new core corporate identity reflects who we are today — an organization rooted in heritage but powered by innovation, diversification and a global outlook. It is a symbol of the journey we have made and the exciting path ahead. We believe this refreshed corporate identity will strengthen our market position and foster deeper connections with our consumers and partners, as we continue to deliver high-quality, value-driven, and innovative offerings across our businesses."
According to the brand, the rollout of this updated brand identity will take place across all business segments in the coming months.