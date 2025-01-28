Emami’s ad spend jumps to ₹175.7 Cr as revenue rises 17.8% QoQ

Emami Limited reported a 6% year-over-year increase in advertising and promotional expenses for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, with spending rising to ₹175.7 crore from ₹165.7 crore in the same period last year. The FMCG company also recorded a sequential increase of 20.6% in ad expenditure, up from ₹145.7 crore in the second quarter of FY25.
Revenue from operations for the quarter grew to ₹1,049.5 crore, reflecting a 5.3% increase from ₹996.3 crore in Q3 FY24. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue saw a strong 17.8% rise from ₹890.6 crore in Q2 FY25.
The company also reported a profit after tax of ₹279 crore for the quarter under review.