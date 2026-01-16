Embraer names Aniruddho Chakraborty as Head of Communications in India

Embraer has appointed Aniruddho Chakraborty as Head of Communications for its operations in India. Chakraborty is expected to oversee communications across the company’s commercial, defence, executive aviation, and support and services divisions.
The company opened a central hub for its Indian operations last year and is expanding its team to capitalise on opportunities in the country’s aerospace and defense sector.
Chakraborty joins Embraer from RTX, where he served as Head of External Communications, India, leading media, brand, and executive communications, and as Head of Communications at Pratt & Whitney, overseeing media, internal, and executive communications.
He has also held key roles at Boeing India, Comic Con India, Ericsson, and Tata Teleservices, and began his career as a correspondent at The Economic Times, gaining expertise across aerospace, technology, and media sectors.
He holds a master’s degree in advertising and public relations from the Indian Institute of Mass Communications, New Delhi, and a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.