Emoha Eldercare names Gaurav Bagga as CTO

Emoha Eldercare has appointed Gaurav Bagga as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to lead the company’s technology and innovation strategy aimed at strengthening its senior care ecosystem.
Bagga is expected to focus on expanding the company's digital capabilities to create more seamless, data-driven tools that enhance health, safety, and engagement for older adults and their caregivers.
With more than a decade of experience, Bagga has held leadership roles at Pristyn Care, Paytm, HSBC, and CIBC, where he focused on technology strategy, platform scaling, and user experience.
Commenting on Bagga’s appointment, Saumyajit Roy, CEO and Co-founder of Emoha Eldercare, said, “Technology is the backbone of our promise to deliver timely, personalised, and proactive care for seniors. With Gaurav onboard, we’re poised to further strengthen Emoha’s tech stack and accelerate our next phase of growth.”
Commenting on his new role, Gaurav Bagga said, “Joining Emoha is an opportunity to create meaningful change using technology that genuinely improves lives. Eldercare demands both precision and empathy, and I look forward to building solutions that empower seniors & their families, in supporting their loved ones.”