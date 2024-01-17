Emporiom secures Ananda Dairy's marketing mandate

Emporiom Digital has secured the complete marketing mandate for Ananda Dairy Ltd.
Commenting on the association, the founder and CEO of Emporiom Digital, Aditi Ohri, expressed, "We are honoured to be entrusted with Ananda Dairy Ltd.'s mandate. This partnership is a testament to our team's dedication to delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions. We are committed to leveraging our expertise to elevate Ananda Dairy Ltd.'s brand presence across all platforms and drive engagement to new heights."
Ananda Dairy Ltd. Chairman & Founder, Dr RS Dixit, also expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "Emporiom Digital's proven track record as a creative agency and innovative approach align seamlessly with our vision for the future. We believe that this collaboration will not only strengthen our footprint but also foster a deeper connection with our consumers. We aspire to set new benchmarks in the industry, together."
Emporiom Digital will implement a 360-degree marketing strategy that encompasses brand building, community engagement, and strategic content creation.