EMVIES 2024 to be held on March 22

The Advertising Club gears up to host the latest edition of the EMVIES. With a total of 1892 entries received, EMVIES 2024 will take place on Friday, 22nd March 2024, at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, at 6:30 PM.
EMVIES 2024 has been adjudged by a jury of media professionals from across the country. Out of 1892 entries received, 471 were shortlisted. The final round of judging was evaluated by seasoned marketing professionals and select creative directors. For the first time, the Grand EMVIE was judged by a high-power jury comprising names such as Amit Singhal, Santosh Desai, Agnello Dias, Anil Vishwanath, and Avinash Kaul.
Rana Barua, Group CEO of Havas India, South East, and North Asia, and President of The Advertising Club, said, “At The Advertising Club, we take immense pride in promoting excellence in the field of Advertising, Media, and Marketing and the EMVIES is a testament to our continuous effort. I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury for giving their precious time, and to the media agencies and brands for demonstrating strong ideas to foster growth of the Advertising, Media, and Marketing industry.”
Punitha Arumugam, Chairperson EMVIES Committee, said, “The increase in the number of entries for EMVIES 2024 underlines the industry's unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries. We are delighted to recognize the dedication and strategic brilliance reflected in these entries. It has always been our endeavor to celebrate groundbreaking media campaigns that have significantly contributed towards building resonance for brands.”