Encora announces Abhishek Vanamali as Chief Marketing Officer

Encora has appointed Abhishek Vanamali as its Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, he will lead the company's global marketing efforts and oversee its positioning in the digital engineering sector.
Vanamali has 26 years of experience in marketing leadership across multiple regions. He joins Encora from Publicis Sapient, where he was Senior Vice President and Head of Growth, focusing on sales enablement, demand generation, and market development.
Before that, he was Chief Marketing Officer at Zensar, where he worked on rebranding and marketing strategy. He also spent over 15 years at HCLTech in senior marketing roles, managing service launches and global campaigns.
"Abhishek's extensive experience in digital transformation services marketing and his track record of creating business growth and brand differentiation aligns with our strategic priorities." said Anand Birje, Chief Executive Officer at Encora. "As we continue to expand our global footprint and deepen our capabilities in cloud-first, data-first, and AI-first digital engineering, Abhishek's leadership and experience is a great addition to our leadership team as we help enterprise decision-makers, ecosystem partners and industry advisors navigate the rapidly changing digital transformation landscape."