Equirus Group announces Sandeep Walunj as Chief Growth Officer

Equirus Group has appointed Sandeep Walunj as its Chief Growth Officer, as announced on Tuesday. In the role, Walunj will oversee the group’s growth strategy and work across its businesses as the firm expands across financial services segments.
Walunj has about three decades of experience across India and the Middle East and North Africa. His background includes work in brand building, product and process innovation, market expansion, digital sales and marketing, strategic consumer segmentation, as well as data science and GenAI-led growth initiatives.
He has also been associated with the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s Financial Literacy Committee and was involved in the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ investor awareness campaign.
Commenting on the appointment, Ajay Garg, Managing Director, Equirus Group, said, “We are pleased to welcome Sandeep to the Equirus Group at a stage when most of our businesses are poised for the next phase of growth. His wide-ranging experience across financial services, brand-led growth, and technology-driven transformation will add significant depth to our leadership team. We believe his global exposure and understanding of modern growth drivers will help us build stronger, more differentiated businesses.”
Speaking on his appointment, Sandeep Walunj said, “Equirus offers a compelling opportunity to build meaningful, customer-first growth across a diverse financial ecosystem. My focus will be on creating a clear and consistent growth narrative, using data, technology, and collaboration across teams to unlock new opportunities. I look forward to driving long-term, sustainable growth.”