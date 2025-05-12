EssenceMediacom bags consolidated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp

EssenceMediacom, a GroupM agency, has been awarded the consolidated media mandate for Hero MotoCorp following a multi-agency pitch that involved five major network agencies.
This marks the first time Hero MotoCorp has consolidated its entire media portfoliom, including Hero, VIDA (its electric mobility brand), and the Harley-Davidson Business Unit, under a single agency.
As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for media strategy, planning, and execution across both traditional and digital platforms. The scope includes audience planning, market intelligence, performance-driven planning, campaign automation dashboards, and integrated content frameworks.
The agency will also support Hero MotoCorp’s ongoing initiatives across its core, premium, and electric segments, with a focus on streamlining media operations and adapting to evolving market dynamics.
Navin Khemka, CEO EssenceMediacom, South Asia said, “We’re thrilled to be working again with Hero MotoCorp and welcome them to our family. Winning the consolidated mandate for Hero MotoCorp is not just a pitch win, it’s a moment of transformation. This partnership brings together three iconic brands – Hero, VIDA, Harley-Davidson, each representing a unique facet of India’s mobility story. We see this as an opportunity accelerate their journey towards the future of mobility, our focus will be on delivering unmatched value through a differentiated, audience
first strategy. By blending deep market intelligence with platform innovation, we aim to drive transformational outcomes across categories, regions, and consumer segments for Hero.”