EssenceMediacom secures media mandate for Godrej Consumer Products

The agency will handle the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for GCPL across traditional and  digital media in the Indian market. 

Social Samosa
EssenceMediacom, has bagged the media mandate of Godrej  Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), one of India’s largest FMCG company. The agency will handle the media strategy, planning, buying and implementation for GCPL across traditional and  digital media in the Indian market. 

The agency won the mandate for GCPL following a pitch spanning over 4 months. The agency will take over responsibilities from the current  media agency, Madison World. 

Harshdeep Chhabra, Head - Global Media, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), said, “Godrej  Consumer Products Ltd is on a growth trajectory driven by expansion into newer categories and  introduction of innovative brands while continuing to focus on achieving volume growth ahead of the industry. In line with our growth vision, we are delighted to have EssenceMediacom as our new media agency partner. We are certain that their depth of experience in both traditional  media and digital media will help us create a much bigger impact and help drive innovation across  our product categories.” 

He further added, “Madison World has been our trusted media partner for over 20 years and  contributed immensely to the GCPL growth journey. We thank them for helping shape the  direction our brands have taken over the years.”

Navin Khemka, CEO EssenceMediacom South Asia, said, " We are excited to be appointed the media partner for Godrej Consumer Products, one of the largest FMCG advertisers in the country today. We feel privileged to be part of their journey, bringing our expertise and depth in media  planning, coupled with cutting edge technology for best in class media solutions. We are  confident of leading GCPL in the future of their transformation journey, led by a combination of  efficiency, effectiveness & innovation across media and consumer segments.” 

 

