Ethane Web Technologies launches PR service platform

Ethane Web Technologies has launched ‘PR Companion,’ a website offering a range of public relations services aimed at helping brands strengthen communication and improve visibility.
The company said the platform is designed as a central hub for PR needs, combining traditional media outreach with digital storytelling. The website outlines the agency’s strategic approach, which focuses on data-driven communication and long-term impact.
Speaking about the platform, Lalit Sharma, founder and CEO of Ethane Web Technologies and Ranking By SEO, said, “We’ve developed PR Companion with a simple yet powerful belief: that every brand has a story to tell, and the right way narrative can spark movements, shape perceptions, and drive positive business results.”
Sharma added, “Our full-fledged website will reflect our strong commitment to offering cutting-edge PR solutions that go beyond traditional methods. We’re not just keeping up with the times. Our site is built for what’s next - AI-driven insights, captivating storytelling, seamless integration across every digital channel, and whatnot. We’re redefining PR for the future - where data will meet creativity and every brand narrative will be powered by advanced technology.”
The website is expected to offer crisis communication support, digital storytelling services, media relations, strategic communication planning and press release distribution.
The website is positioned as a multi-functional resource explaining modern PR services.