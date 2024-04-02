ETML launches its AI platform Adbytzz 2.0 to enable growth for brands

ETML has announced the launch of Adbytzz 2.0, marking a significant step in the evolution of its flagship product.
Since its establishment in 2013, Adbytzz has been empowering ETML to offer cutting-edge technology and data-driven marketing solutions to enterprises and brands. The ETML team, comprising data scientists and digital marketers, has refined Adbytzz to provide clients with a competitive edge in the digital landscape.
The latest version, Adbytzz 2.0, serves as a centralized platform that connects brands' data, campaigns, and creatives from various marketing channels, SaaS tools, CRM systems, and more. Powered by advanced AI algorithms, Adbytzz 2.0 boasts over 100 growth recipes, frameworks, and data models developed over a decade of expertise in digital marketing.
Using the latest AI technology, Adbytzz’s algorithms reiteratively work on figuring out the best optimisation event, creative, audience, platform and other dimensions of digital marketing to deliver sustainable growth with predictability.
Raghav Kansal, Founder and CEO at ETML, shared his thoughts on this launch, “Adbytzz 2.0 now goes beyond the regular campaign optimisation, ad-wastage control and live triggers. Adbytzz has been instrumental in unlocking completely untouched growth levers for our clients including the establishment of some of the complex data models such as: Geosynthetic brand incrementality, fatigue predictions, guardrails monitoring, lead grading, audience suppression & more.”
On whether Adbytzz 2.0 will be positioned as a SaaS tool in the market for the brands to take its benefits, Kansal said, “Brands today need a holistic solution that optimizes the entire marketing stack to deliver efficient growth. Something that's best achieved via a man plus machine approach that ETML has championed over the decade. And that's the reason, we have decided to launch Adbytzz as an internal tool for now. Adbytzz now acts as the operating system of our agency to deliver consistently cutting edge & tech-enabled growth solutions to our clients.”