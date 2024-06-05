ETML secures the digital mandate for Keffy

ETML has announced its acquisition of the digital mandate for Keffy. This partnership marks a significant leap forward in blending the art of holistic well-being with the precision of digital marketing, leveraging data-driven strategies to enhance the impact of their initiatives.
Commenting on the win, Raghav Kansal, Founder & CEO of ETML, said, “We are thrilled to join forces with Keffy to pioneer the next chapter of digital wellness. Through this partnership, we aim to harness the power of technology to elevate Keffy's well-being initiatives. Our comprehensive approach includes meticulous campaign optimization, real-time performance tracking, and insightful analytics. By combining our innovative marketing strategies with Keffy's commitment to holistic health, we aspire to drive meaningful engagement and inspire positive change in the wellness industry.”
Adding on to this, Paras Arora, Founder of Keffy, said, “At Keffy, our mission has always been to empower individuals to thrive in mind, body, and spirit. This partnership with ETML marks an exciting new chapter for us, as it allows us to amplify our impact and reach a broader audience than ever before. By leveraging ETML's cutting-edge digital marketing strategies and performance-driven approach, we can enhance our outreach and engagement efforts significantly. ETML’s expertise in data-driven marketing and real-time analytics will help us to better understand our audience's needs and tailor our offerings accordingly. Together, we are committed to creating a healthier, happier world, where wellness is not just a goal, but a way of life."