EUME ropes in Ishaan Khatter as brand ambassador

EUME has announced Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter as its brand ambassador, presenting him as the face of the brand’s full product range.
The association is positioned around a shared idea that movement is personal and expressive, as the brand said. It said Khatter’s ‘dynamic spirit’ and creative approach align with the brand’s identity.
Talking about Khattar's association, Naina Parekh, Founder, EUME, said, “We have always believed that EUME represents more than just travel accessories; it represents a lifestyle in motion. In Ishaan, we found a natural extension of that idea. He is energetic yet grounded, stylish yet effortless, and deeply connected to his craft and culture. His personality resonates with the people we create for individuals who want functionality without losing their sense of expression. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us.”
In the campaign, Khatter represents the broader identity of the brand rather than a single product category.
Speaking about the collaboration, Khatter said, “EUME represents a mindset that truly speaks to me, smart, conscious, and effortlessly stylish. Collaborating with EUME felt natural because their products are designed for people who are constantly on the move, but never compromise on comfort or individuality.”
The brand said Khatter was involved in developing the creative direction of the campaign, including styling references and narrative elements.
The brand said the campaign is part of its effort to evolve from a travel accessories brand into a broader lifestyle-focused identity under the theme #MakingMoves.