Eurogrip Tyres announces MS Dhoni as brand ambassador

Eurogrip Tyres, the tyre brand for 2, 3-wheelers, and off-highway vehicles, has appointed cricketer MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador. Dhoni, known for his consistency and passion for riding, aligns with the brand’s focus on providing riders with control and confidence on their journeys. Through this partnership, Dhoni will be endorsing the Brand Eurogrip and the entire range of products in the portfolio.
Sharing his thoughts, MS Dhoni, said, “Being associated with a brand like Eurogrip is truly exciting as this is a category that is very close to my heart. My love for motorcycles and riding began long before my cricketing journey, and over the years, I have had the chance to ride a variety of bikes, from timeless classics to top-of-the-line superbikes. Choosing the right tyres is essential for a safe and enjoyable ride and Eurogrip Tyres’ expertise in this domain stands out. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with Eurogrip.”
“We are delighted to welcome M S Dhoni, a personality who truly embodies Eurogrip Tyres’ core values of reliability and performance,” said P Madhavan, EVP, Marketing & Sales, TVS Srichakra Ltd. “MSD perfectly complements our commitment to delivering innovative tyre solutions for the new age riders. This collaboration is a milestone in our brand journey, as we continue to offer world-class products and elevate riding experiences across diverse segments."