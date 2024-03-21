Industry Updates

Eveready onboards Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador

By onboarding Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador, Eveready aims to enhance its connection with the youth. 

Eveready Industries India Ltd. (EIIL) has announced Neeraj Chopra as its new brand ambassador. With this collaboration, the brand aims to enhance its connection with the youth. 

Speaking on the accession, Anirban Banerjee, Senior Vice President and SBU Head, Batteries & Flashlights at Eveready Industries India Ltd. said “Our collaboration with the youth icon, Neeraj Chopra symbolizes a shared pursuit of continuous improvement/innovation, more power, and dedication towards excellence, bridging the worlds of sports and spirit of the youth. Innovatively designed with Turbolock Technology, our Ultima Alkaline battery series, embodies our dedication to solving emerging consumer needs with smarter appeal and 400% long-lasting performance. Neeraj Chopra's extraordinary journey mirrors our brand's evolution and expansion to enhance the quality of life by offering cutting-edge, portable energy and lighting solutions to people. Together, we aim to empower the present and energize the future, shaping a better tomorrow for generations to come.”   

The new brand ambassador, Neeraj Chopra said, "I am delighted to associate with Eveready, a brand that has been an integral part of Indian households for decades and is renowned for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to quality. As an athlete, I understand the importance of reliable and long-lasting power, and I believe Eveready’s Ultima Alkaline battery series exemplifies this quality. I look forward to representing a brand that shares my values of performance, durability, and trustworthiness."

