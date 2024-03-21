Eveready onboards Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador

Eveready Industries India Ltd. (EIIL) has announced Neeraj Chopra as its new brand ambassador. With this collaboration, the brand aims to enhance its connection with the youth.
The new brand ambassador, Neeraj Chopra said, "I am delighted to associate with Eveready, a brand that has been an integral part of Indian households for decades and is renowned for its innovation, reliability, and commitment to quality. As an athlete, I understand the importance of reliable and long-lasting power, and I believe Eveready’s Ultima Alkaline battery series exemplifies this quality. I look forward to representing a brand that shares my values of performance, durability, and trustworthiness."