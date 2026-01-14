Evocus announces Clavell Santiago as Vice President for Sales HoReCa & Marketing

Evocus has appointed Clavell Santiago as Vice President - Sales HoReCa and Marketing, expanding his responsibilities to oversee the company’s commercial and marketing functions.
In the new role, Santiago will lead brand strategy, revenue growth and the expansion of Evocus’s HoReCa business in India and overseas. He was previously Head of Sales - HoReCa, where he led the company’s entry into the hospitality and catering segment and worked on trade-focused product launches.
Santiago has more than a decade of experience across the FMCG and hospitality sectors, with a focus on B2B sales, partnerships and revenue growth. Before joining Evocus, he held leadership roles at Narang Group, Coffee Day Beverages, MARS Group, IHG and InterContinental Hotels Group.
Commenting on the appointment, Aakash Vaghela, Founder and Managing Director of Evocus, said, “As Evocus continues to strengthen its presence in domestic and international markets, Clavell’s expertise in driving channel growth, building high-value partnerships, and elevating premium brand experiences will be invaluable. His proven track record in scaling brands and connecting meaningfully with consumers will play a key role in expanding Evocus’ footprint and strengthening our relevance across markets.”
Speaking on his appointment, Clavell Santiago added, “I am deeply honoured to step into this role. The journey so far has been full of learning, experimentation, and meaningful milestones, and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me. As we scale Evocus, my focus will be on sharpening our marketing narrative, strengthening engagement across key channels, and building meaningful differentiation to drive sustainable growth for the brand.”