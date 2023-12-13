Ex-Google Kiran Mani joins Viacom18

Kiran Mani has joined Viacom18 as CEO of Media and Digital Ventures. He shared the news of his appointment on his personal LinkedIn.
Before joining Viacom18, Mani was associated with Google for more than 13 years. He joined the tech company in 2016 as the managing Director of US Retail. In his last role at Google, Mani was the General Manager for Andriod and Google Play for Asia Pacific.
At Viacom18, he will be responsible for building and managing the company's content, creators, and commerce departments.