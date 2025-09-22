Ex-Mirum India Founder Sanjay Mehta launches new venture Ananta Quest

Sanjay Mehta, former founder of digital agency Mirum, has launched a new venture called Ananta Quest, a platform designed for individuals aged 50 to 65. The initiative focuses on themes such as reinvention, belonging, and purposeful living.
Mehta, a serial entrepreneur and angel investor, has earlier founded and scaled multiple ventures, including Mirum in 2009 and e-commerce platform Homeindia.com in 1998.
Explaining the idea behind his latest initiative, Mehta said it was inspired by his own search for clarity in the later stages of life. He had earlier created a content series titled ‘What If You Live To Be 100’, which explored subjects like health, wealth, relationships, reinvention, and legacy through videos, podcasts, and blog posts.
Speaking about his new venture, Mehta said, “For many, turning 50 brings both freedom and uncertainty. Even the most successful individuals face hard-hitting questions at this stage about identity, purpose, health, family and legacy. Through Ananta Quest, we want to create a trusted space where people can find answers, rediscover themselves, and move from ambiguity to reinvention.”