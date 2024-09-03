Ex-MullenLowe Lintas VP, Shweta Sampat launches HR consultancy

Shweta Sampat, former Vice President at MullenLowe Lintas Group, has launched her own HR consultancy, Tribe For Talent. This people consultancy, based in Mumbai, aims to redefine the HR landscape with a human-centric approach that challenges the status quo. Shweta Sampat brings over 18 years of HR expertise to Tribe For Talent. Her career includes stints with leading advertising agencies such as MullenLowe Lintas Group, Leo Burnett, and Rediffusion Y&R.
“Tribe For Talent offers a refreshing approach to people management, bringing out the human aspect of human resources,” says Shweta Sampat.
“Post-pandemic, the corporate landscape has seen multiple landslides in terms of the way people are responding to changes and re-adapting to ways of working. Building a bridge between old ways and new ways, striking a fine balance that allows for one to bring their best self to work every day, is the aim”, says Sampat.
“In the era of the Great Gloom looming over people, our purpose is to help them thrive, using tools stemming from behavioural sciences, resulting in a workplace culture that is both authentic and supportive," she adds.