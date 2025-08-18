Ex-Ogilvy duo Ishita Misra & Pradyot Mokashi launch creative agency 'Colloquial'

India’s advertising sector has seen the launch of Colloquial, a new independent creative agency co-founded by Ishita Misra and Pradyot Mokashi.
The agency positions itself with the philosophy of having “no voice of its own,” an approach its founders say allows it to act as the voice of the brand and consumer. The idea draws inspiration from the Superb Lyrebird, a bird known for mimicking a wide range of sounds, from animal calls to mechanical noises.
Misra, who has worked with Lowe Lintas, Tilt and Ogilvy over a 12-year career, has contributed to campaigns including Dream11’s “Ye Apna Game Hai,” The Pink Foundry’s “Skin Is Stronger Than You Think,” and Sprite’s “Thand Rakh.” Mokashi’s background spans stints at Mullen Lintas, TVF, Tilt and Ogilvy, with campaigns such as Dream11’s “Ye Game Hai Mahaan,” Livspace’s “Don’t Try This At Home,” and ITC Bingo! Mad Angles’ relaunch.
“Great creative work, that solves client problems, comes from two things, understanding of the culture and the craft to make it stand out. Our vision is clear: To create work that’s rooted in culture, moulded with craft, and made to last - in memory, in meaning, and in the market,” Ishita Misra said.
Pradyot Mokashi added, “Colloquial doesn’t want to have a signature style of advertising or a trademark way of thinking. Our focus is on creating ideas that are best for the brand, brief and the consumer we’re talking to. We want to create advertising for the people and not for advertising people. We believe that great ideas are born from culture, but the ones that go on to shape it, live forever. At Colloquial, we bring those ideas to life with clarity, craft, and conviction.”
The founders describe Colloquial as “the agency that has no voice of its own,” with the aim of adapting its craft to represent “a billion voices.”