Ex-Radio City Kartik Kalla joins Saregama India

Kartik Kalla has joined Saregama India as the Vice President of Music. He announced his movement via a LinkedIn post.
In his new position at the company, he will look after driving the content strategy and acquisitions for film and non-film music in languages like Hindi, Haryanvi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Gujarati, Devotional etc.
Before joining Saregama India, he was the EVP of Radio City India. Kalla joined the company in 2008 and was associated with them for over 15 years. As the EVP, he was responsible for driving listenership numbers and heading the creative and creative client solutions departments among other roles.
Previously, he has also worked with Big FM and Leo Burnett.