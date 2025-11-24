Excellent Publicity launches AI-based advertising platform

Excellent Publicity has launched ExcellentPublicity.ai, an AI-based advertising platform built to streamline campaign planning and execution across markets, including India, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Canada, the company said Monday.
The platform combines strategy, content creation, media planning, budgeting, research, reporting and execution into a single interface. It is trained on data from more than 300,000 campaigns and uses cost-comparison tools to flag overspending and estimate returns.
The agency reported revenue of more than Rs 102 crore in FY24-25 and is targeting Rs 200 crore within the next two years, estimating 20%-30% growth through its AI-led SaaS offering. The firm aims to reach one million users by 2028 and continues to expand its international media database.
Vaishal Dalal, Co-founder, Excellent Publicity, said, “Our aim is simple: build a system where a New York-based brand can run a campaign in Mumbai through our portal. No geographical barrier. No dependency. Just seamless advertising at a global scale. Advertising shouldn’t be a privilege. Every business needs it, but it shouldn’t require an MBA, a massive team, or a giant budget. With ExcellentPublicity.ai, it no longer does.”
The platform operates on a credit-based pricing model with packs starting at $10. New users receive free credits at sign-up.
The agency said the tool is designed to support both first-time advertisers and larger organisations, including those in Tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, where it expects most new customers between 2026 and 2028.