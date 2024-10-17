Exclusive: Rachaita Vyas & Tanvi Gandhi launch The Little Button Films

In a new development for the advertising industry, producer Rachaita Vyas and director Tanvi Gandhi have partnered for their most ambitious project to date, ‘The Little Button Films’.
The duo intends to optimise budgets and time while achieving desired results. Vyas has a track record of backing director’s visions’ often taking them to unexpected heights while ensuring client satisfaction. “Tanvi and I are both Type A when it comes to our work, it’s hard to say who’s worse (or better). Regardless of the scale and timeline of a project, we are dedicated to refining our projects until we are both completely satisfied,” Vyas states. Gandhi, added, “It’s every director’s dream to collaborate with a producer who accepts their madnesss and provides unwavering support. It’s not uncommon for me to receive a 12 a.m. voice note from her starting with, ‘Okay, hear me out…’
A brief overview of Vyas, this year, she was featured in the 40 Under 40 list. Meanwhile, Gandhi, was recognised on the Good Ads Matter list as one of the ‘Top 1% Advertising Directors in India’.
A trained classical pianist, Gandhi transitioned into film through music. She began her journey in 2012 creating travelogues and music videos. Her all-hustle indie projects eventually led her to the advertising sector, where she’s spent the last eight years directing TV commercials and digital advertisements. In the last year, she’s been on the Video Craft juries for Kyoorius Creative Awards and The Abbys.
Vyas’ professional journey began at Leo Burnett, where she developed her advertising skills. She then moved to Supari Studios, further honing her craft before taking on her current role as Head of Schbang Motion Pictures. Her role has been instrumental in leading projects that push the boundaries of conventional advertising. Meanwhile, Gandhi, who’s spent the last five years sharpening her skills at Equinox Films, has worked on films for brands like Pilgrim, Lux, Ariel, Pantaloons, and the ICC Women’s World Cup. Her diverse body of work showcases her adaptability and skill in reaching different audiences through storytelling.
The duo have been involved in several projects within the advertising industry, including campaigns for H&M, Bobbi Brown, and Smashbox. Their most recent work includes a collaboration on the Nykaa Shaadi Campaign.
They’ve become known for making fashion and beauty films, but their real strength is their versatility. Tanvi’s work spans across various genres - comedy, emotional storytelling, beauty, fashion and even car commercials (because who doesn’t love a dramatic shot of a car turning a corner?). That’s exactly the kind of creative range they’re bringing to The Little Button Films.