Exotel launches Harmony to integrate AI and human-led CX

Exotel has announced the launch of Harmony, an AI-human orchestration platform designed to unify voice, messaging and AI within a single customer experience (CX) system. According to the company, the platform is positioned to support its growth plans, with it estimating double-digit revenue expansion in FY27.
The launch marks a shift in the company’s strategy as it expands from a communications solutions provider to an AI-led CX orchestration player. The platform integrates voice, messaging, video and AI, and aims to help enterprises move towards what the company calls a ‘human-assisted AI’ model. The company says it can deliver up to 60% automation, 15-20% productivity gains and 99.9% uptime.
Speaking about the launch, Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Exotel, said, “Today’s customers’ expectations are that their interactions with businesses be smooth and seamless, irrespective of their choice of medium, language, and complexity. Customers want an experience that is defined by context, not channels, and recognises their specific need for resolutions at speed. Enterprises can no longer operate with fragmented systems. Their imperative is to embed harmony between human expertise, automation, and AI such that this integration delivers empathy at scale. With Harmony, we’re transforming how businesses design, deploy, and evolve experiences, leaving behind the era of disjointed interactions to a unified, intelligent ecosystem. By unifying contact centre, conversational AI, and voice into one intelligent layer, Harmony will enable a step-change in how enterprises distinguish themselves through experiences that are not only personalised and predictive, but also compliant and continuous.”
Commenting on the launch, Mohit Jamwal, Vice President - Solution Strategy & Product Marketing, Exotel, added, “The next wave of CX innovation will be built by developers, not just deployed by enterprises. Harmony is designed around the new pillars of CX Intelligence, Unity, and Harmony, to empower an ecosystem where humans, AI, and autonomous agents code empathy into every interaction. By making intelligence programmable and context continuous, we’re enabling brands to build experiences that evolve, self-learn, and truly connect.”
The launch comes as India’s CX industry undergoes rapid expansion driven by cloud, automation and AI adoption. The CCaaS market is projected to grow from USD 229.5 million in 2024 to USD 821.7 million by 2030, while the conversational AI segment, valued at INR 38.1 billion in 2024, is expected to quadruple by 2030. India’s CPaaS market is also forecast to rise from USD 1.1 billion in 2025 to USD 3.3 billion in 2030.
The company says the platform aims to address fragmentation in enterprise CX systems by offering unified personalisation, automated operations and real-time monitoring through its AI-human model.